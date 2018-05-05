David Moyes Takes Shot At West Ham 'Culture' as Fans Leak Training Ground Spat to the Press

May 05, 2018

West Ham manager David Moyes has said he will try to change the culture at the club if he is given the job permanently.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss came in as a replacement when Slaven Bilic was fired and his arrival did spur an improvement. Yet the Scot has admitted that the culture at the club takes some getting used to and it's something he will work to change if he is still there next season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Moyes was involved in an argument with striker Andy Carroll at Rush Green on Monday morning, and it wasn't long before the press got hold of the development, as fans quickly leaked it.

"It makes it very difficult," Moyes said to football.london.


"There are so many things at football clubs that can happen daily, whether it be transfers, dealing with players or team selections, and you hope you get a bit of trust. It’s difficult.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"I've had to come to terms with the culture of West Ham and the culture of West Ham seems that leaks, stories is part of it. Can I change it? I’m sure every manager who has come in has tried to change it.

"I’ve tried not to waste any energy and get too wound up by it because I think it is the culture of West Ham United. I’d like to change it, but I think to change cultures of football clubs quite often take more than just telling someone to stop leaking a story. It will be more than that.

"Since I've been here, cultures of football clubs are very difficult to change. The culture of West Ham United has to change in many ways and one of them is if there are regular leaks coming out the club. I can’t see how that’s a good thing."

Moyes has brought the issue to the attention of members of the club's hierarchy, but reckons snuffing it out will take some doing.

