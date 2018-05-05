EFL Championship Final Day Preview: Scenarios & Predictions for the Promotion & Relegation Battles

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

The final day of the Championship never fails to deliver some major shocks. There are a total of nine teams who still have something left to play for in England's second division. Remarkably, eight of those sides will come face to face with one another on Sunday. 

Four teams are still fighting for promotion, while further down in the table, five sides are scrapping for Championship survival. 

Here's a rundown of all the possible scenarios... 

Second Place - Teams Involved: Fulham & Cardiff City


Wolves are confirmed champions, which leaves just one more automatic spot up for grabs. Despite a recent inconsistent run of form, Cardiff currently sit in the final automatic place and have just one more point than third-placed Fulham: although, the Cottagers have the better goal difference (35 compared to Cardiff's 30) 

Cardiff host Reading on the final day of the season, while Fulham travel to Birmingham. On paper, the Bluebirds have the easier game of the two. Both Reading and Birmingham aren't safe from relegation, but the Brummies are just two points off 21st-placed Burton, whereas Reading are three points off. 

Cardiff have the second best home record in the Championship, while Reading have the 19th best away record in the league. 

Fulham have the second best away record in the Championship, while Birmingham have the 17th best home record in the league. 

Cardiff will finish second if: 

- Cardiff win

- Fulham lose 

- Fulham draw & Cardiff win 

Fulham will finish second if: 

- Cardiff lose & Fulham win 

- Cardiff lose & Fulham draw 

- Cardiff draw & Fulham win 

Play-Off Places - Teams Involved: Derby, Preston


Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are both sure of a play-off spot, although fifth and sixth place are yet to be decided. Derby are currently in sixth and have two more points than seventh-placed Preston and a better goal difference (19 compared to 10). 

Derby host relegation-threatened Barnsley on Sunday, while Preston host relegation-threatened Burton Albion. Barnsley are currently ahead of Burton in the table on goal difference, but the Brewers have won their last three games. 

Derby have the 10th best home record in the Championship, while Barnsley have the fourth worst away record in the league. 

Preston have the 14th best home record in the Championship, while Burton have the 16th best away record in the league. 

Derby will finish sixth if: 

- Derby win 

- Preston lose 

- Preston draw 

Preston will finish sixth if: 

- Preston win & Derby lose 

Relegation Places - Teams Involved: Bolton, Burton, Barnsley, Birmingham, Reading


Amazingly, four of the five teams still involved in the relegation scrap have to face the other four teams still fighting for something at the opposite end of the table. Bolton will host 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, but the 23rd-placed Trotters will need to win and hope that other results go their way. 


Bolton have 5th worst home record in the Championship, while Nottingham Forest have the 7th worst away record in the league. 

Bolton will stay up if: 

- Bolton win & Burton lose & Barnsley lose 

- Bolton win & Burton draw & Barnsley draw/lose

- Bolton win & Barnsley win & Burton draw & Birmingham lose (would need a GD swing of +4 over Birmingham)


Burton will stay up if: 

- Burton win & Barnsley lose 

- Burton win & Barnsley draw 

- Burton win & Birmingham lose 

- Burton win & Reading lose

- Burton draw & Barnsley lose & Bolton lose/draw 


Barnsley will stay up if: 

- Barnsley win 

- Barnsley draw & Burton draw/lose & Bolton draw/lose 

- Barnsley lose & Burton lose & Bolton lose/draw 


Birmingham will stay up if: 

- Birmingham win 

- Burton lose 

- Barnsley lose 


Reading will stay up if: 

- Reading win

- Reading draw

- Burton lose

- Barnsley lose

- Birmingham lose 

Predictions: 


There is always drama on the final day and results never go the way you expect - but here goes anyway. 

Cardiff 1-1 Reading 

Birmingham 1-2 Fulham 

Derby 2-2 Barnsley 

Preston 1-0  Burton 

Bolton 2-1 Nottingham Forest 


- Fulham to clinch second place. 

- Sunderland, Burton & Barnsley to go down. 


