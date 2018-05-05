'Extra Motivation': Toni Kroos Explains Real Madrid's 'Incredible' Recent Champions League Record

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Following the midweek 2-2 draw to Bayern Munich, the reigning European champions edged past the Bundesliga giants 4-3 on aggregate to reach their third successive Champions League final, and could win the competition for an unprecedented third time in a row. 

Los Blancos have had a disappointing domestic season, however, and were unable to defend the league title which was snapped up by Barcelona, who are a massive 15 points ahead of Real in the league.  

In an interview with Time 4 Sport (via AS Football), Toni Kroos, who left Bayern to join Real in 2014, hailed Real's 'incredible' European achievement which he claimed was the result of 'extra motivation'. 

In the final again after a crazy game: "Yes, I think that whenever these teams play it will be a crazy game. Especially because they are two very good attacking teams but sometimes not so good in defence and we were a little worse. But we advanced and that's what matters."

Bayern players said after the game that it was their mistakes that gifted the game to Real Madrid. Do you agree? "Well, yes. But the other team has to take advantage of it and we did it without mercy. I think that we played better than we did in Munich but in a different way. Bayern were very dangerous this time."

You haven't gone well in the league this year but in the Champions League, you are in another final. You could win the title for the third time in a row. Where does this hunger come from? Is there room for more trophies? 


"If not, we'll have to make room. Seriously though, it's incredible to be in the final of the Champions League for the third time in a row and to to have the chance to win it for the fourth time in the last five years. It's difficult to find the words to describe it. When it comes to the Champions League we have an extra motivation. It's nights like these that we play football for but advancing and winning continually is not normal."

Real are set to face Liverpool in the final of the Champions League on the 26th of May. On Sunday, Los Blancos will travel to Catalonia to face fierce rivals Barcelona in the final El Clasico of the season. 

