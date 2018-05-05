Former Liverpool Star Slams UEFA for Allocating Clubs Just 16,000 Tickets for Champions League Final

Peter Crouch has slammed UEFA in a rant following the confirmation that Liverpool and Real Madrid fans will be allocated 16,000 tickets each for the Champions League final in Kiev.

The Olimpiyskiy Stadium - where the final will be hosted at - can hold up to 70,000 spectators, however, under half of the ground will be filled with Liverpool and Real Madrid fans.

In his recent Daily Mail column, Crouch stated (via Express): “What an achievement for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side to reach the Champions League final, but the ticketing situation for the final is a joke once again.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“Liverpool fans barely had time to celebrate the result in Rome before they were made aware of the great difficulties they would encounter in getting a seat in Kiev. A figure of just over 16,000 for each clubs is a ridiculous allocation.

“Why can't UEFA give Liverpool and Real Madrid 32,000 tickets each and provide the remaining 6,000 to the corporates?

He continued: "I really don't like the fact some people in Kiev will potentially be seeing their first ever game at the expense of someone who has followed a team around for years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“I know the corporate sector has a role to play in the modern game and I'm not saying they should be excluded, but devoting so many seats to them in showpiece occasions really doesn't help the atmosphere.”

Real Madrid reached the final after narrowly beating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate, while Liverpool progressed to their first Champions League final since 2007 by beating Roma 7-6 on aggregate.

The two will face off on the 26th of May where Liverpool will be looking to stop Real Madrid from winning their third Champions League trophy in a row.