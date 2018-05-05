Gary Neville Expecting Mourinho to Sell Number of Man Utd Stars After 'Final Straw' in Brighton Loss

Gary Neville has warned a host of Manchester United players that their heads are on the chopping block after an "awful" display in the defeat against Brighton on Friday, as he fully expects Jose Mourinho to ring the changes in the summer.





The former United defender was seething with the Red Devils' performance at the Amex Stadium, which saw Pascal Gross's goal secure the Seagulls' top-flight status, as the attitude and application of the players was brought into question post match.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Mourinho laid into his United players for not being "good enough" following the defeat and Neville was not far behind in echoing his sentiment.

"It felt to me like it was a final straw for him with some of the players. The trust that you need with players had gone," Neville told Sky Sports.

"My view is that ultimately he doesn't like some of those players. He's had enough of them and they are going to go. That's what I drew from it. They were absolutely terrible tonight. They've played badly at times this season, but won and shown some spirit, but this was not good enough.

Manchester United are the only team to lose a Premier League game to all three promoted clubs (Brighton, Huddersfield and Newcastle) this season. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 4, 2018

"Jose Mourinho looked tonight like he'd lost faith in some of those players."

In trying to put words to the performance, Neville added: "I'm trying to find the word that you'd use to describe that kind of performance. I’ve said 'woeful' and 'awful', but it was a shocker from first minute to last minute.





“I never thought at half-time that Manchester United would come out in the second half and repeat their first-half performance, but they did. In fact Brighton's best period was 20 minutes after half-time.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Mourinho said it was important to him that four points were achieved to finish second and he couldn't convey that to his players. When you can't get your message into your players then either the manager has to go or the players have to go.

"At this moment in time Manchester United are not going to lose Jose Mourinho, so he's going to make some big changes in that dressing room. "It was so bad, so bad. I haven't got words for it.

"I said during commentary that I felt if there's any player who wondered why he wasn't playing in the cup final, you can just show them this video. They've got no excuse. It wasn't the fact that they played badly, it was that their attitude was terrible. It was awful."

United remain in pole position to secure second spot in the league by picking up results against West Ham and Watford in their final two games, whilst an FA Cup final against Chelsea also awaits.