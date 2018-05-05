Inter are expected to hand Luciano Spalletti a two-year extended contract, regardless of whether or not the club qualify for next season's Champions League.

Despite the Serie A side being in the midst of fierce battle to clinch a top four position, having found themselves four points adrift of fourth placed Lazio with three games remaining, the club's Chinese owners continue to be impressed by the 59-year-old.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Calcio Mercato, the club have been won over by Spalletti's approach to the game and are set to hand the Italian a two-year extension on his current deal which expires in 2019, keeping him at San Siro until 2021.

Regardless of if Inter qualify for the Champions League, Spalletti will renew his terms with the club and continue to look towards the future, with targets for the upcoming transfer window already being sought out - with a permanent deal for Joao Cancelo being mooted.

Spalletti joined the Serie A giants last year following his second spell at Roma coming to an end in one swift season, and his time with Inter started with a bang following an unbeaten spell in their first 16 league games.

The club's form has since fallen, but Inter remain hopeful of rallying in the last few games to propel themselves back into the Champions League for the first time since season 2011/12.

Inter hope that tying Spalletti to a new deal as well as a pre-season tour to America will boost the club's image ahead of an important summer of business.