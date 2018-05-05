Jurgen Klopp Urges Transfer Targets to 'Make the Right Decision' & Join 'Attractive' Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool's success this season has made the club an attractive proposition and has urged prospective transfer targets to 'make the right decision' and join the Reds in the summer.

The German is growing increasingly optimistic that his sides' progression to the Champions League final, and being on the cusp of securing their place in Europe next season with a top four finish has boosted Liverpool's chances of luring top talent to Anfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool can all but clinch a top four spot with a point against Chelsea on Sunday, due to their superior goal difference over the fifth placed side, where they will also be boosted by an injection of up to £69m should they beat Real Madrid in Kiev later this month.

Klopp believes the success in Europe this season and the promise of more to come has made Liverpool an even more attractive destination for players, both financially and from a football point of view.

Asked about the importance of European football Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo: “The obvious reasons. There is a financial thing, we are strong enough for that competition, and we will be next year, so we want to play the best teams in Europe.

Imagine all the players we are after this summer watching our club and our fans last night and in this years champions league campaign ..jus magine how much they’d wana be part of this amazing club ..😎#LFC — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) May 3, 2018

“It’s clear, it’s the biggest club competition, you want to be part of it. That’s why you do it, you want to be as successful as possible. If you cannot be champion, you want to qualify.

“We worked really hard for the last two years for it. That’s our championship, the highest we can get in the league, what we have worked for. Now we want to get it.

"In the moment, I’m not sure if players we talk to they said ‘if you don’t do it at the end’ and it was all for nothing. But it’s all clear.

“We battle and challenge with the best football clubs in the world. Whatever you can do to put yourself in a better position to get these players, you should do it.

“At the moment we are quite attractive, good wages, we pay transfer fees, so we can go for a few really good players. But other teams are interested as well and that’s how it is.

"A few soft factors, a few harder factors, to help the boys make the right decision. The right decision would be to join us in the future. It’s clear, if you are qualified for the Champions League, it’s easier to convince specific players,” he added.