Liverpool Fans Cry Out for Club to Sign Man Utd Star After Seeing Performance Against Brighton

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

The Liverpool contingent of Twitter would like to see young Manchester United star Anthony Martial at Anfield next season.

The Frenchman has struggled to find consistent game time under Jose Mourinho this year, adding another case to Mourinho's reputation for not giving younger players a chance to thrive in his sides. 

Liverpool fans were impressed by Martial's performance away at Brighton as once again the Manchester club looked toothless, registering just three shots on target in the 90 minutes and losing 1-0 on the night.

Whilst Liverpool fans may want the Frenchman to be playing on Merseyside next season, it remains improbable with Jose Mourinho unwilling to sell to a direct rival. It's also unclear where Martial would fit into Liverpool's front three given how well the trio has performed over the 2017/2018 season.

It would be interesting to see if Martial would thrive in a more fluid attacking set up such as Liverpool's, though. Many of United's most talented attacking outlets this season have been stifled this season by Jose Mourinho's more conservative tactics, with Pogba, Martial and more recently Alexis Sanchez suffering.

It appears that even with United's wealth of attacking talent, Jose is struggling to find a system in which the most threatening players can all thrive, if Martial can't find some consistent playing time he may well look to take his talents elsewhere.

 

