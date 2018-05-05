Luis Suarez Insists Atletico Star 'Would Be Welcomed' at Barcelona as Transfer Speculation Continues

Luis Suarez has strongly hinted that Antoine Griezmann could be making his way to Barcelona this summer after claiming the Atletico Madrid forward "will be welcomed".

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been a crucial figure in Diego Simeone's side's success this term; netting 27 goals in all competitions, including the Spanish capital outfit's away goal against Arsenal in the Europa League semi-final.

However, throughout most of the campaign, speculation has suggested the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano favourite could swap Madrid for Catalonia at the end of this season.

Griezmann is an absolutely outstanding player, there's no doubt about it. Not just about goals, but everything about his game suits Barça. Happy to drop deep, link-up play, create and an underrated trait of his, work ethic and movement on and off the ball. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) May 3, 2018

And during an interview with Uruguayan radio station Radio Rincon, as quoted by Goal, the Suarez's tone hinted at an agreement already being in place and insisted he would make this season's double winners even stronger.





"It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like [Ousmane] Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho came," the Camp Nou frontman said.





"He's a player who brings a huge amount; he has a lot of years playing at the highest level, always fighting. He rules up front for Atletico, and that is fundamental.

Antoine Griezmann's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



100% take-ons completed

75 touches

4 take-ons

3 shots

2 aerial duels won

2 chances created

2 interceptions

1 assist



Did whatever he wanted to. pic.twitter.com/rwb6L659FG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 3, 2018

"He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things. He will be welcomed."





Since Neymar's world-record £200m departure to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Barca, on occasion, have lacked a cutting edge in attack, with both Coutinho and Dembele taking a little longer than anticipated to settle into Spanish top-flight football.





However, should Ernesto Valverde be able to call upon Griezmann next season as well as have a full pre-season with his other big-money signings, Barcelona's recently unfulfilled aspiration of claiming Champions League silverware could be well within reach.