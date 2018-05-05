Luis Suarez Insists Atletico Star 'Would Be Welcomed' at Barcelona as Transfer Speculation Continues

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Luis Suarez has strongly hinted that Antoine Griezmann could be making his way to Barcelona this summer after claiming the Atletico Madrid forward "will be welcomed". 

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been a crucial figure in Diego Simeone's side's success this term; netting 27 goals in all competitions, including the Spanish capital outfit's away goal against Arsenal in the Europa League semi-final. 

However, throughout most of the campaign, speculation has suggested the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano favourite could swap Madrid for Catalonia at the end of this season

And during an interview with Uruguayan radio station Radio Rincon, as quoted by Goal, the Suarez's tone hinted at an agreement already being in place and insisted he would make this season's double winners even stronger. 


"It makes the club proud to bring players of this quality like Antoine, like [Ousmane] Dembele and [Philippe] Coutinho came," the Camp Nou frontman said.


"He's a player who brings a huge amount; he has a lot of years playing at the highest level, always fighting. He rules up front for Atletico, and that is fundamental.

"He is not coming to take the place of anyone, but with the ambition of winning important things. He will be welcomed."


Since Neymar's world-record £200m departure to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Barca, on occasion, have lacked a cutting edge in attack, with both Coutinho and Dembele taking a little longer than anticipated to settle into Spanish top-flight football. 


However, should Ernesto Valverde be able to call upon Griezmann next season as well as have a full pre-season with his other big-money signings, Barcelona's recently unfulfilled aspiration of claiming Champions League silverware could be well within reach. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)