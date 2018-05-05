Mauricio Pochettino Urges Harry Kane to Focus on Spurs Securing Top 4 Over Winning PL Golden Boot

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Harry Kane to forget about winning the golden boot as Tottenham seek to confirm a top-four finish this season.

The England striker has snagged the accolade in the last two seasons, but is on the verge of being knocked off the Premier League's scoring pedestal by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has scored 31 goals so far this term, with Kane trailing behind with 27.

With Salah playing one more game than Kane, and four the difference… who’s taking the Premier League golden boot?



Mohamed Salah (31) #LFC

🅰️ Chelsea

🏟 Brighton



Harry Kane (27) #COYS

🅰️ West Brom

🏟 Newcastle

🏟 Leicester — Around The Grounds 🏟 (@ArndTheGrnds) April 30, 2018

Kane is obviously keen on retaining his status as England's deadliest, but Pochettino has urged his player to focus on the rest of the team and not just himself, with three games left to go this season.

The manager has no problems with the way the striker is handling himself at the moment, yet he did feel the need to remind him ahead of their trip to West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

“He needs to be focused on helping the team to finish in the top four and playing in the Champions League next season," he said, via the Mirror.

“Of course, if he scores and there is the possibility to catch Salah, that would be fantastic, but helping the team to win is the most important thing.

“Now we need to be focused on the club finishing in the top four and we have the quality to do it. Harry will have chances to score in our last three games, no doubt, but now the bigger target is the top four.

“He knows very well he has to keep working hard to score goals – and he knows very well the collective target is more important.”