Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah heads up a six-man shortlist to be named Barclays Premier League Player of the Season, which is available for fans to vote on until May 13. 

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

The 'Egyptian King', who picked up the PFA Player of the Year Award last month, has found incredible form since joining the Reds from AS Roma last summer; netting 42 goals across all competitions and providing 13 assists, and currently sits second only to Lionel Messi in the race for the European Golden Shoe. 

The 25-year-old is joined by Manchester City pairing Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling; whose contributions have helped Pep Guardiola - who has been nominated for the Manager of the Year award - create one of the most formidable attacking sides in Premier League history. 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is also among the list, whose 27 league goals in 34 outings has Spurs on the edge of securing Champions League football for the second successive campaign. 

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Player of the Year, David De Gea, also makes the Premier League's shortlist, with the Spaniard's 17 clean sheets in 34 outings - the highest in the league - playing a vital role in Jose Mourinho's expected second-place finish.

However, perhaps the most surprising, yet deserved inclusion is that of Burnley defender James Tarkowski. 

The Clarets, led by Sean Dyche - who similarly to Guardiola is also up for the manager's award - are closing in on securing the club's first European spot for over 50 years, and the defensive stability, in which the England international is a key part of, has been crucial to that success. 

Supporters can vote via the Barclays Facebook page until midday on May 13 while a panel of football experts will also decide on the recipient of the award.

      Double Bogey (+2)