Paul Merson Gives His Take on Steven Gerrard & Jurgen Klopp's Relationship Following Rangers Move

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has claimed that Steven Gerrard left his coaching role at Liverpool to become Rangers' new boss because he didn't 'feel wanted' by the club. 

Gerrard was confirmed as the Gers' new boss on Friday. The Liverpool legend, who made over 700 appearances for the Merseyside club between 1998/2015, has signed a four-year deal with Rangers and will take over in the summer along with his assistant Gary McAllister, who is also a former Reds player. 


His arrival in Glasgow means that Gerrard will resign his position as Liverpool's Under-18 boss.

Zeljko Buvac, Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager, recently left his position at the club - although Liverpool have denied reports of a bust up between the Bosnian and Klopp, and claimed that his absence is only temporary. 


Nevertheless, Merson believes that Gerrard's departure was a direct result of not been offered the vacant role. 

"Steven Gerrard is only taking the Rangers job because he doesn’t feel loved at Liverpool," Merson told the Daily Star

"If Zeljko Buvac isn’t coming back, why haven’t they offered him the No 2 job? I think they should have done. He’s a legend at Anfield. The Rangers job is massive. 

"They are a huge club and once you’ve decided you want to leave Liverpool and go into management, it’s too good to turn down really. 

"But if Steven Gerrard had been offered a job on Jurgen Klopp’s coaching staff there is no way he leaves Anfield. That’s the main reason he’s going to Scotland. He doesn’t feel wanted."

