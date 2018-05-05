Paul Merson Gives His Take on Steven Gerrard & Jurgen Klopp's Relationship Following Rangers Move

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has claimed that Steven Gerrard left his coaching role at Liverpool to become Rangers' new boss because he didn't 'feel wanted' by the club.

His arrival in Glasgow means that Gerrard will resign his position as Liverpool's Under-18 boss.

Nevertheless, Merson believes that Gerrard's departure was a direct result of not been offered the vacant role.

"Steven Gerrard is only taking the Rangers job because he doesn’t feel loved at Liverpool," Merson told the Daily Star.

"If Zeljko Buvac isn’t coming back, why haven’t they offered him the No 2 job? I think they should have done. He’s a legend at Anfield. The Rangers job is massive.

"They are a huge club and once you’ve decided you want to leave Liverpool and go into management, it’s too good to turn down really.

"But if Steven Gerrard had been offered a job on Jurgen Klopp’s coaching staff there is no way he leaves Anfield. That’s the main reason he’s going to Scotland. He doesn’t feel wanted."