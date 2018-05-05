Pep Guardiola Claims Man City 'Were Not Ready' for UCL Title Despite Stellar League Campaign

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his side "were not ready" to compete in the Champions League this season, despite being widely acclaimed as the best side in Europe.

But the former Barcelona boss, who won two Champions League titles in Catalonia, insists that the Sky Blues are in a better position to compete for Europe's elite trophy next year.

City cruised to the Premier League title this season and a winning run until the end of the campaign will see the champions break the 100 point barrier.

Guardiola has acknowledged that not winning the Champions League is seen as a failure for some people, but the 47-year-old reiterated that City weren't in a position to compete for all the silverware that was on offer.

"Next time we will try to win it," Guardiola said ahead of their match against Huddersfield on Sunday - quoted by the Manchester Evening News.





"But it’s no different to the other managers. I know people say it’s a big disaster when we don’t win the Champions League and I have to accept that.

"They are different competitions and the Premier League is about consistency.





"We are happy to be champions of the Premier League.





"I said many times we were not ready to win all the titles, but we made a step forward compared to last season.

"Next season we will be back. Next season we will try again. Always sport gives you a second chance and next season we will have another one.





"But of course, I maintain my opinion that consistency is the most important thing and in the Premier League, we were the best."

Guardiola's high flying City side have just three games left this season to further their tally over Manchester United, who remain in second place on 77 points following their defeat at Brighton on Friday.