Phil Thompson Suggests That Liverpool Striker is Likely to 'Move on' From Liverpool This Summer

By 90Min
May 05, 2018

Danny Ings will be pushing for a change of scenery this summer in an attempt to rejuvenate his career after a frustrating few seasons at Liverpool suggests ex-Liverpool man Phil Thompson.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Express), Thompson claims that although he would be happy for Ings to stay and fight for a place at Anfield, he would not be surprised if the 25-year-old decides to head for the exit door this summer.

"He will want to play more regular and there will be a lot of takers. I think that’s what he’s got to do

"I think Danny will look to move on to play. As much as I’d like him to stay, for his own personal preference I think he will look for another club."


Ings has made just 13 appearances this season after recovering from a second cruciate knee ligament injury, scoring once in a draw against West Brom in April. 

He is behind Roberto Firmino in the pecking order for the reds and the Brazilian's superb form has restricted Ings' appearances further.

Things have been made more complicated for Ings as he has had the added competition of England Under-21 international Dominic Solanke to compete with. 

"Does he want to be there and be a bit-part? They’ve got (Dominic) Solanke who’s a lot younger."


Ings has undoubtedly been very unlucky since swapping Burnley for Liverpool in 2015, spending more time in the treatment room than on the pitch.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With Liverpool's striking options remaining rather thin, there is still an opportunity for Ings to remain a key member of the first team set up in the foreseeable future. This summer could prove to be crucial for his own personal development.

