Players Send Sir Alex Ferguson Well Wishes After His Surgery

Sir Alex Ferguson is in the hospital after having emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

By Jenna West
May 05, 2018

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery, the club announced in a statement.

He underwent the surgery for a brain hemorrhage. 

The statement said the procedure went "very well" but he'll need a "period of intensive care to optimize his recovery."

Many players sent their well wishes to Ferguson online.

Ferguson was the Manchester United manager for 26 years. He stepped down in 2013 after winning the Premier League. He won 28 trophies with the club, including 13 Premier League titles. 

The 76-year-old was at Old Trafford as recently as last Sunday when he presented Arsenal's Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.

