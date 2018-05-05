Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is in the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery, the club announced in a statement.

He underwent the surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

The statement said the procedure went "very well" but he'll need a "period of intensive care to optimize his recovery."

Many players sent their well wishes to Ferguson online.

Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson. Hope he makes a full recovery 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 5, 2018

Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2018

All my prayers and thoughts as well are with him and his family!! Be strong boss!!!! 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Tbvw2fEhEt — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) May 5, 2018

Ferguson was the Manchester United manager for 26 years. He stepped down in 2013 after winning the Premier League. He won 28 trophies with the club, including 13 Premier League titles.

The 76-year-old was at Old Trafford as recently as last Sunday when he presented Arsenal's Arsene Wenger with a commemorative trophy.