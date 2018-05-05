Real Madrid Refuse Guard of Honour for La Liga Champions Barcelona Prior to Sunday's Clasico

Real Madrid players will not line the side of the pitch and welcome fierce rivals Barcelona with a guard on honour to commemorate their La Liga title when they come to blows on Sunday.

The guard of honour, or pasillo in Spanish, is seen as a show of respect to their opponents but Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos previously voiced his discontent with the practice, ensuring the Blaugrana will enter the Camp Nou without being welcomed by the age-old tradition.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

With Barcelona clinching the league title last week, the final Clasico of the season has very little bearing on league standings, ensuring the rivalry takes centre stage for bragging rights.

Whilst Barcelona may feel aggrieved by the lack of respect, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was quick to downplay the tradition, making note that the La Liga champions failed to do it for Madrid after the club won the Club World Cup in December.





Zidane said, via The Globe and Mail: “We are not going to give them a pasillo. It’s my decision and that’s it. I don’t really understand this thing about the pasillo, so in the end it’s not going to happen.”

Real Madrid refusing to give Barca a guard of honour for winning the league is some next level saltiness — Andy Castell (@AJ3) April 30, 2018

Real have the opportunity to ensure Barcelona do not finish the season unbeaten but are awaiting news on whether Raphaël Varane and Isco will pass a late fitness test to take part in the clash - as per Marca.

Barcelona meanwhile are hopeful of including Andrés Iniesta, who has confirmed his departure from the club at seasons end, for the match after the Spaniard took to the main training field on Friday after completing exercises in isolation on Thursday.