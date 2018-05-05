Udinese vs Inter Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Inter play Udinese on Sunday in a must win game if they want to qualify for the Champions League this season.





Inter are currently four points adrift of Lazio who sit fourth behind Roma on goal difference, but a win this weekend will keep them in the race, especially as they have Lazio still to play.

Udinese managed to end their stunning 11-game losing streak last weekend, but only with a point against bottom of the league side Benevento, meaning the Northern Italian side are still threatened by relegation into Serie B.

With both sides still having something to play for, the tie promises to be a close but entertaining encounter.

Previous Encounter

The last time these two sides met Udinese emerged as the surprise winners at the San Siro ending Inter's 16 match unbeaten run. Inter were unlucky to lose the game after dominating for 90 minutes, but Udinese stood firm and took their chances to come out 1-3 winners.





Kevin Lasagna opened the scoring for the away side before Mauro Icardi brought Inter level just a minute later.

Perisic and Brozovic had good chances to give Inter the lead late in the first half, but Udinese were awarded a penalty against the run of play which Rodrigo de Paul slotted home cooly.

Inter threw men forward to try and find another equaliser, but were left vulnerable at the back and Udinese scored another on the counter through Antonín Barák to put the game to bed.

Key Battle





Danilo vs Mauro Icardi

Icardi has yet again been Inter's stand out performer this season. The Argentine has scored 27 for Inter in the Serie A in just 31 matches.



Danilo will have to be on the top of his game to keep Inter's star man quiet, but given Udinese's recent run of performances Icardi will be eyeing this game to add to his goal tally for the season.

Team News

Gabriele Angella is the only player unavailable for Udinese this weekend. Jakub Janko served out his suspension last weekend and is back in contention ahead of this weekend's game.

For Inter manager Luciano Spalletti things do not look so bright. Matiás Vecino is suspended for and Roberto Gagliardini remains sidelined with a hamstring injury leaving Spalletti few options in midfield.

Davide Santon could also start as left-back as Danilo D'Ambrosio also has to observe a suspension. Santon did not impress last time out and was at fault for both of Juventus' last minute goals which saw Inter fall foul of a 3-2 comeback against the league leaders. Udinese may look at the former Newcastle United man as a possible weak link in this Inter side.

Potential Udinese Starting XI: Bizzarri, Samir, Danilo, Larsen, Pezzella, Jankto, Behrami, Barak, Widmer, Paul, Lasagna





Potential Inter Starting XI: Handanovic, Cancelo, Miranda, Skriniar, Santon, Valero, Brozovic, Candreva, Rafinha, Perisic, Icardi

Prediction

Inter will want to bounce back after their disappointing loss to Juventus last weekend, and this game should be quite simple for them, if they hit top level.

Udinese are in dreadful form and look destined to be dragged into the drop zone.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Inter