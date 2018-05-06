Arsenal and Chelsea Consider Leonardo Jardim Swoop as Monaco Future Plunges Into Doubt

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Arsenal and Chelsea have been alerted about the availability of current Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, after it was reported that he will leave the Ligue 1 club in the summer.

Recent reports have emerged that Massimilano Allegri and Luis Enrique are favourites for the Gunners job, but Jardim has now attracted the attention of Chelsea and the Gunners, as they both look to be replacing their current bosses at the end of the season. Arsene Wenger has already confirmed he will leave Arsenal, while Conte is expected to depart Stamford Bridge.

According to the Sun, Jardim will also be on his way out of Monaco at the end of the season and favours a move to the Premier League. His side currently sit third in Ligue 1 and are 21 points behind winners Paris Saint-Germain, having lost 7-1 to the runaway leaders last month.

However, last season Jardim managed to lead Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and took the French side to the semi-final stage of the Champions League. Though the departures of key players such Kylian Mbappe and Tiemoue Bakayoko, along with PSG's strengthening, have resulted in Monaco being unable to retain their Ligue 1 title.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

The Sun have also reported that Monaco are believed to have put a £6.6m release clause in Jardim's contract, but this is very unlikely to put teams off.

Chelsea manager Conte has been under immense pressure this season following a poor campaign, and he could be forced out at the end of the season. The Blues have eyed up Jardim as a potential replacement, however, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has been heavily linked with the job and could take the wheel at Chelsea.

