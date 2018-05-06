WATCH: Arsenal Routs Burnley, Sees Off Arsene Wenger's Last Home Game in Style

Arsene Wenger saw his Arsenal side triumph 5-0 over Burnley in his last game at the Emirates as the Gunners' manager on Sunday afternoon.

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Arsene Wenger saw his Arsenal side triumph 5-0 over Burnley in his last game at the Emirates as the Gunners' manager on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Saïd Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi sealed a comfortable victory for the home side. 

Arsenal came into this fixture on the back of a disappointing midweek performance in the Europa League Madrid, where they lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid to bomb out of the competition. The performance caused Wenger to field a nearly entirely changed team for the game against Burnley, with Mesut Özil among the seven who were replaced. 

Alex Iwobi came into the line up to replace the German star and performed well on his chance to shine. The Nigerian played a crucial role in the opening goal, and finished well to score Arsenal's fourth of the afternoon.  

The Gunners started the first half brightly, as chances fell to Lacazette and Iwobi before Aubameyang slotted home after 14 minutes to give the home team the lead. The goal came after a classy Arsenal move. Iwobi played a nice one two with Lacazette to move into the Burnley 18 yard box. 

The Frenchman attempted a shot across goal but his effort fell into the path of Aubameyang, who slid the ball home. 

Arsenal moved the ball well all game, and found joy consistently down Burnley's left flank. Mkhitaryan had the two best chances to boost Arsenal's lead before the second goal came later in the first half. The Armenian blazed his first effort over the bar, and his second was well saved by Nick Pope in the Burnley goal. 

The crucial two goal cushion came when Bellerin was released again down Burnley's left flank. The Arsenal full-back slotted the ball into the path of Lacazette who cooly found the bottom right corner. 

Burley came out of the half time break better with Sam Vokes forcing a save out of Petr Cech, but Arsenal quickly got a foothold back into the game. Kolasinac was released by Jack Wilshere who finished well into the bottom right before Iwobi fired into the roof of the net to top off what was a superb performance for the young Arsenal star. 

Aubameyang slotted home a second to complete the five goal rout of Dyche's Burnley side who defended uncharacteristically poorly all afternoon. 

Arsene Wenger said farewell to the Emirates in perfect style. Arsenal performed in a manner reminiscent of Wenger's early days at Arsenal. The home fans put any animosity between themselves and the era defining manager behind them. 

Chants of 'there's only one Arsene Wenger' rang around the ground after the full-time whistle sounded reminding everyone what good football Arsene Wenger teams can play. 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)