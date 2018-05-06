Carlos Carvalhal Confident Swansea Can Survive Premier League Drop Despite Saturday's Setback

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal is adamant his side can still survive the Premier League drop this season, despite going down 1-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon and results going against them elsewhere.

Ryan Fraser's first half strike from the edge of the area was enough to defeat the Swans on the south coast, and with Southampton picking up a point at Everton in the late kick-off, the Welsh outfit now find themselves in the bottom three.

However, the 52-year-old told Sky Sports he believes he can lead his outfit to safety, with games against Southampton and Stoke City still to come in the final week; meaning their fate is in their own hands.

"I am not worried because we depend on ourselves," Carvalhal said. "When we arrived if I would have said we have two games to finish the season and it would be possible to stay in the Premier then no one would have believed me.

"It was really bad, and no one would have believed me. We have these things in our hands; we can do it, let's do it."

A pathetic & gutless second-half performance from Swansea. Carvalhal’s persistence with five at the back is ridiculous. His faith in Ki and Carroll is also unfathomable. Dyer was a passenger too. So much wrong. But a word for Fabianski - if only Swansea had 10 more with his heart — Stuart James (@StuartJamesGNM) May 5, 2018

Swansea's final two games see them return to the Liberty Stadium, where they have lost just once in their last six Premier League matches. And Carvalhal believes the home advantage will have a significant impact.

"In the Liberty Stadium we are more strong, my team play better at home, the fans are making a big impact," he added. "When you depend on yourself, we can do it. You don't need to look at other teams; you must look to ourselves.

"In reality, we play two home games, and we are happy about that."