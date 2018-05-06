Championship Roundup: Cardiff Secure Automatic Promotion as Burton and Barnsley Suffer Relegation

Cardiff City secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League on Sunday after Fulham were surprisingly beaten by Birmingham 3-1 on the final day of the Championship.

The Bluebirds only drew 0-0 with Reading at the Cardiff City Stadium, but the Cottagers' unlikely slip up after such a fantastic run means they will have to participate in the play offs instead of joining champions Wolves, and now Cardiff, in rising back up to the English top flight.

Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz, Harlee Dean and Che Adam meant that Slavisa Jokanovic's side finish up on 88 points to Cardiff's 90, and they must now battle it out at Wembley along with Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Derby County for the final remaining promotion.

In dramatic scenes at the bottom, joining Sunderland in being relegated to League One are Burton Albion, who lost 2-1 to play off chasers Preston North End, and Barnsley, who were thumped 4-1 by Derby County. 

The Black Cats were relegated some weeks ago but finished with somewhat of a flourish to their sorry season with a 3-0 victory over champions Wolves.


Bolton survived by the skin of their teeth after coming from 1-2 down against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 at the Macron Stadium, when at one point in the afternoon they looked doomed.

