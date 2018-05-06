Chelsea Fail to Offload Midfield Flop After Borussia Dortmund Baulk at £53m Asking Price

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Chelsea are believed to have failed in their attempts to offload midfield flop Tiémoué Bakayoko on Borussia Dortmund, after the Bundesliga side turned their noses up at the £53m asking price demanded by the Blues.

As reported by the Sun, Chelsea could look to sell Bakayoko after just one season at the club, after a series of error-strewn performances have seen him become a much maligned figure at Stamford Bridge. BVB are believed to be confident of helping the French international recapture the form that lit up Ligue Un with Monaco, and are hopeful of haggling the Blues down to a lower fee.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The 23-year-old was brought to Stamford Bridge last summer, fresh off the back of winning Ligue Un with Monaco. Signed as a direct replacement for Nemanja Matić, the former Rennes youngster appeared out of his depth in the Premier League immediately, and has done little to convince pundits and supporters alike of his ability to play in the English top tier.


With manager Antonio Conte likely to leave in the summer, a number of the Blues' playing staff could also call time on their Chelsea careers. Selling Bakayoko could work well for the west Londoners, as they look to finance and overhaul their squad with a more stringent budget than in the heyday of owner Roman Abramovich's early involvement with the club.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Manchester United are believed to be pondering offering Chelsea their want-away forward Anthony Martial in exchange for Blues' winger Willian and £80m. José Mourinho is a long term admirer of the tenacious Brazilian, and will feel confident of prising the 29-year-old away from Stamford Bridge after capturing Matić in last summer's transfer window.

