Chelsea Reportedly Closing in on £30m Deal for Middlesbrough Star

According to The Daily Mirror Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Middlesborough winger Adama Traore in a £30 million deal.

Traore - who was linked to a move to Stamford Bridge in 2017 - was apart of the Middlesborough side that was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

A year on, Chelsea look set to revive their interest in the speedy winger, who has shone in recent times under manager Tony Pulis.

Boro are still hopeful of gaining promotion back to the Premier League after confirming their spot in the play-offs last week.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

The Spanish Under-21 star is keen for another shot at the top-flight, however it is believed that even if Middlesborough do gain promotion they will still struggle to hold onto their star man.

The Mirror report also suggested that the deal may be eased through as Chelsea's former chief executive Peter Kenyon is a close confidant of Middlesborough chairman Steve Gibson

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Everton and Newcastle have also been linked to a move for Traore, however Chelsea remain firm favourites to close the deal.

Chelsea are confident of sealing the deal in the summer, with a source telling the Mirror: “Adama knows there is major interest – and Chelsea have always been at the head of the queue.”

The former Barcelona youngster has made a big impact on the Championship this season, making 36 appearances, scoring five goals and chipping in with 12 assists.