Club Legend Emerges as Shock Liverpool Target as Reds Look to Bring Veteran Back to Anfield

A report from Spain has claimed that Liverpool are set to hijack AC Milan's move to sign Pepe Reina on a free transfer from Napoli in the summer - with Jürgen Klopp ready to bring the Spaniard back to Anfield.

As claimed by Marca, via the Express, the Reds are desperate for some tried-and-tested Premier League experience between the sticks this season, and could look to their former star stopper to provide some stability. However, Milan are unlikely to give up Reina without a fight, as the 35-year-old has been identified as an ideal short term fix to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma - who is widely expected to leave I Rossoneri this summer.

Testa bassa e tanto lavoro!! Non si è fatto altro che prendere l’ultimo treno possibile verso il SOGNO SCUDETTO...felicissimi per la grande vittoria ma ancora 360’ da giocare,soffrire e lottare insieme!! pic.twitter.com/M0MDh7pbb6 — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) April 22, 2018

It is also unclear whether Reina would be signed as a first choice keeper for Liverpool, or whether he would serve as an understudy to Loris Karius. Alternatively, Klopp may look to bring in Roma's Alisson, with Karius reverting to the role of back-up keeper. Regardless of who the Reds choose to bring in, it looks certain that the club will reshuffle their goalkeeping options.

Reina enjoyed a fine career with the Reds, winning both the FA Cup and League Cup. Since leaving Anfield in 2013, the veteran stopper has gone on to win the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, and a Coppa Italia with Napoli. The Spanish international has been in fine form for Partenopei Gli Azzurri this season, as his side have battled Juventus for the Serie A title.

In other news, the Reds are believed to have joined Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international is believed to be desperate to play European football next season, and could be available for around £50m. The 25-year-old also qualifies as a 'homegrown' player, making him an even more attractive prospect.