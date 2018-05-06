Crystal Palace Star Set to Leave Club This Summer in Pursuit of European Football With PL Giants

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha is believed to be preparing to leave the club this summer as he looks to realise his long-term ambition of playing in continental competitions.

According to the Sun, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are set to scrap it out for the highly rated Ivory Coast international in the summer transfer window, with the 25-year-old thought to be worth around £50m. Zaha also benefits from having 'homegrown' status, which would be a boost for any side looking to up their quota of players trained in England.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Zaha has been the shining light in an otherwise rocky campaign for the Eagles - recovering from injury to score eight goals and produce three assists in 28 appearances. Capable of playing on the left wing or as a centre forward, the former Manchester United man would offer potential suitors a highly versatile option to bolster their squad.

The former England player endured a frustrating spell at United in his earlier years as a professional footballer, but has recovered well since returning to his boyhood club at Selhurst Park, becoming a fan favourite after a series of high octane, energetic performances. It is unclear who Zaha will join, but he is likely to choose whichever side can offer the most first team football.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Palace boss Roy Hodgson has claimed to be proud of his side after they beat Stoke City on Saturday afternoon to ensure their Premier League status. The 2-1 win saw the Potters relegated to the Championship - with goals from James McArthur and Patrick van Aanholt cancelling out Xherdan Shaqiri's impressive first half free kick.