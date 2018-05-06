Darren Moore Believes His Team Have Got Their 'Pride & Commitment Back' After Late Spurs Win

West Bromwhich Albion claimed all three points in late, pulsating fashion to fight for another day in the Premier League. Jake Livermore's 92nd minute goal was enough to secure the victory for the Magpies.

A victory has now given Darren Moore 11 points from his first six games in-charge of the club.

The West Brom spoke to BBC Sport after the dramatic finale: "It was a pulsating game, up against a very good team who asked us a lot of questions. We trusted the commitment of the players and needed to play a tight game because of the quality Spurs possess. It worked in the end and we got the goal.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite such a brilliant victory for Moore and his men, the Englishmen insists their late fight is for the fans: "We have been on this road for four, nearly five weeks. We wanted to get some pride and commitment back.

"The supporters have been excellent. I am the one up here but it is we as a football club - the supporters, staff and officials - and through hard work and commitment results are coming."

Safety is still out of West Brom's hands, but their late resurgence has given hope and positivity around the Hawthorns - something that has been lacking all season long in the West Midlands.