Darren Moore Believes His Team Have Got Their 'Pride & Commitment Back' After Late Spurs Win

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

West Bromwhich Albion claimed all three points in late, pulsating fashion to fight for another day in the Premier League. Jake Livermore's 92nd minute goal was enough to secure the victory for the Magpies.

A victory has now given Darren Moore 11 points from his first six games in-charge of the club.

The West Brom spoke to BBC Sport after the dramatic finale: "It was a pulsating game, up against a very good team who asked us a lot of questions. We trusted the commitment of the players and needed to play a tight game because of the quality Spurs possess. It worked in the end and we got the goal.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite such a brilliant victory for Moore and his men, the Englishmen insists their late fight is for the fans: "We have been on this road for four, nearly five weeks. We wanted to get some pride and commitment back. 

"The supporters have been excellent. I am the one up here but it is we as a football club - the supporters, staff and officials - and through hard work and commitment results are coming."

Safety is still out of West Brom's hands, but their late resurgence has given hope and positivity around the Hawthorns - something that has been lacking all season long in the West Midlands. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)