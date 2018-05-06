Everton & Huddersfield Interested in Signing Man City Legend Following Announcement of Departure

Pep Guardiola confirmed Yaya Toure will leave Manchester City in the summer this week after eight years with the club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Toure has no intention of leaving England and could join another Premier League club. The report claims he is determined to stay in England, where he has experienced the best years of his career.

With his family also settled in the north west, Everton, Burnley and Huddersfield are all listed as potential options.

It is understood Toure is not yet ready to move to China, meanwhile, City’s sister club New York City FC do not have the discovery rights for him in MLS - meaning they would not have first option if he chose to follow ex-Manchester United man Zlatan Ibrahimovic to America.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola announced on Friday that Toure will leave the club after eight successful years - a time which has brought in three League Cups, one FA Cup and three Premier League titles.

Guardiola said on his future recently: “He will not stay next season, the Brighton game we will give him what he deserves. One of the most beautiful farewells a player can receive.

“All the game will we be focused on winning the game against Brighton for Yaya, and we are going to try to do it for him.

“We have amazing facilities, but the club became what they did because of the players."

The Ivorian's best season came in 2013-14, where he scored 20 league goals from midfield and won Manchester City's Player of the Year. Toure has played 315 games and scored 82 goals for City since joining the club from Barcelona in 2010.

City's manager continued to speak highly of the City legend saying: “Yaya Toure came here when this idea for the club started, and what we are in this moment is thanks to what this guy has done.

“We cannot forget the period from Roberto Mancini, and especially Manuel Pellegrini, Yaya was the key, key, key player. That’s why we are delighted to prepare for Sunday’s game, for our celebration, and after for Yaya.”