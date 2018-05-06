FUERZA, FERGIE | ​Los mensajes de apoyo del mundo del fútbol a Sir Alex Ferguson

Este sábado el ex técnico del Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson tuvo que recibir una cirugía de emergencia tras sufrir una hemorragia cerebral. Esta noticia dio rápidamente la vuelta al mundo y los mensajes de apoyo para el escoses no se hicieron esperar.
Ya sean organizaciones, jugadores o clubes, todos quisieron hacerse presentes en redes sociales para darle muestra de apoyo a uno de los más grandes entrenadores de la historia.
La FIFA, UEFA y la Premier League utilizaron sus cuentas de redes sociales para mandarle buenos deseos a Ferguson y su familia en este momento tan complicado.
Our thoughts and best wishes are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family after his surgery earlier today. Everyone at UEFA wishes the former @ManUtd manager and UEFA Coaching Ambassador a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/Dl80hOOVG3— UEFA (@UEFA) May 5, 2018
We join many across the world of football in sending our best wishes to Sir Alex Fergusonhttps://t.co/0NLbwWPNFe— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 5, 2018
The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following news that he underwent emergency surgery today pic.twitter.com/rvRWDrUM8h— Premier League (@premierleague) May 5, 2018
Incluso grandes futbolistas y equipos rivales como el Arsenal, Manchester City y Tottenham decidieron dejar la rivalidad de un lado cuando se trata de un tema de salud.
Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018
We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018
Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018
Everyone at the Club would like to send our best wishes and support to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family as he recovers from surgery. pic.twitter.com/7YEW168NHz— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 5, 2018
So sad... All our prayers for you Sir Alex 🙏🏿🙏🏿— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) May 5, 2018
Hope and wish Sir Alex Ferguson to stay Strong and to have a full recovery!!🙏🏻😔 #PrayforSirAlex— Pepe Reina (@PReina25) May 5, 2018
We wish Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery. The thoughts of everyone at @ManCity staff are with him.— PepTeam (@PepTeam) May 5, 2018
Todos los miembros del cuerpo técnico del City deseamos una rápida y total recuperación a Sir Alex Ferguson.
Get well soon Sir Alex Ferguson. Hope he makes a full recovery 🙏🏼— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 5, 2018
Everyone at #RangersFC sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson following emergency surgery this evening. pic.twitter.com/oWJJzDZqzV— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 5, 2018
Devastated to hear about Sir Alex. Stay strong Boss. Thoughts are with you 🙏🏼— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 5, 2018
Además, jugadores que pasaron por sus manos cuando dirigió lo Diablos Rojos como Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández, Michael Carrick, David Silva y David De Gea mandaron sus plegarais por la pronta recuperación del escocés.
All my prayers and thoughts as well are with him and his family!! Be strong boss!!!! 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Tbvw2fEhEt— Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) May 5, 2018
🙏🏼 🙏🏼 Sir Alex— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 5, 2018
Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx— Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018
Get well soon Sir Alex 🙏— David Silva (@21LVA) May 5, 2018
Thoughts and prayers sir alex 🙌🏾— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 5, 2018
Gutted to hear the news about Sir Alex. Stay strong boss. Thoughts are with you and your family 🙏🏽— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) May 5, 2018
Get well soon SAF wish you a speedy recovery❤️— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 5, 2018
También figuras de otras épocas del fútbol inglés como Gary Lineker, Kasper Schmeichel, Robbie Fowler y el mismo David Beckham se hicieron presentes en redes sociales para no dejar de hacerle llegas sus mensajes de apoyo.
Wishing Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today.— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) May 5, 2018
Desde 90min, también queremos desearle una pronta recuperación a una leyenda de este deporte como es Sir Alex.