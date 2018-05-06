FUERZA, FERGIE | ​Los mensajes de apoyo del mundo del fútbol a Sir Alex Ferguson

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Este sábado el ex técnico del Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson tuvo que recibir una cirugía de emergencia tras sufrir una hemorragia cerebral. Esta noticia dio rápidamente la vuelta al mundo y los mensajes de apoyo para el escoses no se hicieron esperar. 

Ya sean organizaciones, jugadores o clubes, todos quisieron hacerse presentes en redes sociales para darle muestra de apoyo a uno de los más grandes entrenadores de la historia. 

La FIFA, UEFA y la Premier League utilizaron sus cuentas de redes sociales para mandarle buenos deseos a Ferguson y su familia en este momento tan complicado. 


Incluso grandes futbolistas y equipos rivales como el Arsenal, Manchester City y Tottenham decidieron dejar la rivalidad de un lado cuando se trata de un tema de salud. 



Además, jugadores que pasaron por sus manos cuando dirigió lo Diablos Rojos como Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández, Michael Carrick, David Silva y David De Gea mandaron sus plegarais por la pronta recuperación del escocés.


También  figuras de otras épocas del fútbol inglés como Gary Lineker, Kasper Schmeichel, Robbie Fowler y el mismo David Beckham se hicieron presentes en redes sociales para no dejar de hacerle llegas sus mensajes de apoyo.


Desde 90min, también queremos desearle una pronta recuperación a una leyenda de este deporte como es Sir Alex.

      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)