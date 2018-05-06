'He Should Be Number 1': Arsenal Legend Identifies Ready-Made Replacement for Peter Cech

Robert Pires believes that Arsenal have a ready-made replacement for Petr Cech in the form of David Ospina.
Arsenal have endured a torrid 2017/18 campaign - with Thursday's Europa League semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid ending any hopes of securing a Champions League berth ahead of next season
Cech is undoubtably one of the finest goalkeepers of the Premier League era, but the 35-year-old has let his standards slip since his move from Chelsea in 2014, and it now appears as through the veteran stopper's career is drawing to a close.
Colombian international David Ospina has been acting as Cech's deputy in the Premier League, but the South American has impressed when given the chance in Arsenal's European campaigns.
Ospina was ultimately unable to prevent Arsenal losing 1-0 in this week's semi-final clash, however former Arsenal star Robert Pires is confident that Ospina is the right man to replace Cech in the Arsenal goal long-term.
“I don’t think Arsenal need to sign anyone to replace Petr Cech because David Ospina is an excellent goalkeeper,” Pires told BetStars (bwin).
“Ospina plays well every time he gets a chance and he’s first choice for Colombia.
“Ospina has been at the club for a long time and I think he should be number 1.”
Ospina has made just 20 appearances for Arsenal this term, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.