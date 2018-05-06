'He Should Be Number 1': Arsenal Legend Identifies Ready-Made Replacement for Peter Cech

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

Robert Pires believes that Arsenal have a ready-made replacement for Petr Cech in the form of David Ospina.

Arsenal have endured a torrid 2017/18 campaign - with Thursday's Europa League semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid ending any hopes of securing a Champions League berth ahead of next season

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Cech is undoubtably one of the finest goalkeepers of the Premier League era, but the 35-year-old has let his standards slip since his move from Chelsea in 2014, and it now appears as through the veteran stopper's career is drawing to a close.

Colombian international David Ospina has been acting as Cech's deputy in the Premier League, but the South American has impressed when given the chance in Arsenal's European campaigns.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Ospina was ultimately unable to prevent Arsenal losing 1-0 in this week's semi-final clash, however former Arsenal star Robert Pires is confident that Ospina is the right man to replace Cech in the Arsenal goal long-term.

“I don’t think Arsenal need to sign anyone to replace Petr Cech because David Ospina is an excellent goalkeeper,” Pires told BetStars (bwin).

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

“Ospina plays well every time he gets a chance and he’s first choice for Colombia.

“Ospina has been at the club for a long time and I think he should be number 1.”

 

Ospina has made just 20 appearances for Arsenal this term, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

