Javier Hernandez's Boyhood Club Offer Mexican Hero a Return Home After Frustrating West Ham Season

Javier Hernandez's first professional club Chivas may offer the diminutive Mexican a return to his home country as he considers his West Ham future.

Hernandez has scored eight goals for the Hammers since joining the club from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but he has often been restricted to substitute appearances since returning from a hamstring injury in December.

Chicharito admitted that he had sought a move away from the London Stadium in January as he hopes to be a key part of Mexico's plans for the 2018 World Cup. Nobody has more goals for Mexico than Hernandez, with 49 in 100 caps for the senior side.

Hernandez was on the Chivas' books from the age of 9 and remained at the club for 13 years before earning a dream move to Manchester United in 2010. He made over 150 appearances for United, scoring 59 times and winning the Premier League twice.

The Mexican striker was briefly on loan to Real Madrid before joining Leverkusen, where he enjoyed the most prolific years of his career with 39 goals in 76 appearances. He signed a three-year contract with West Ham last summer.

Chivas want to secure a six-month loan deal for Hernandez according to ESPN, while some MLS clubs are also keeping tabs on the 29-year-old.

Hernandez has appeared and scored at two previous World Cups and will be hoping to lead Mexico into the knockout stages again this summer. El Tri face Germany, Sweden and South Korea in group F.