Jurgen Klopp Invites Very Special Guest to Champions League Final Following Roma Victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to extend an invitation to Naby Keita to watch the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26.



The 23-year-old will join up with the German's squad for the 2018/19 campaign after a fee of £48m was agreed between the Reds and RB Leipzig for his transfer last summer .

The midfielder has continued to play for the Bundesliga side since that agreement was struck, enjoying a solid season on a personal level.



As reported by the Express , Klopp wants to start the integration process already with Keita by inviting him to attend the European final in Kiev to watch his future teammates in action.



The Reds book their place to take on Madrid after edging past Roma 7-6 on aggregate at the semi-final stage - despite losing the second leg 4-2 at the Stadio Olimpico.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Anfield club now have just under three weeks to prepare for their biggest game of the season, against a side gunning for their third straight European crown.



Klopp's side will go into the game as underdogs, but have more than enough in their side to cause the Spaniards some problems, notably the front three in Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and talisman Mohamed Salah.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

What they would give to be able to call on Keita for the final, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Emre Can both ruled out with injury.



Gini Wijnaldum will be the man to deputise for the England man, who sustained ligament damage in the first leg against Roma and is now ruled out of the World Cup as a result.