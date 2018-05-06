Lazio Star's Agent Moves to Quash Rumours of £80m 'Agreed Deal' With Manchester United

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

The agent of Lazio sensation Sergej Milinković-Savić has moved to quash rumours that the player has already agreed an £80m summer switch to Manchester United.


As reported by Football Italia, claims from a number of publications that the Serbian international had already agreed to join the Premier League giants was wide of the mark. The agent said: 

"Lazio have three big games to go and nobody has talked about any negotiations at this moment. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"The Biancocelesti have the opportunity to get their best result of recent years by qualifying for the Champions League. It’s only normal there is enormous interest in Sergej between some top European clubs, but we do not have any agreement with any club.”


The news will come as a blow to United fans, many of whom had already started to dream of their potential midfield boasting the Serie A star next season. 

The deal is certainly not dead in the water, but the Red Devils may have to wait a little longer to get their man. The 23-year-old will be at the World Cup with Serbia this summer, and could well garner more attention with a strong showing.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

In other news, United boss José Mourinho could finally have found a way to snatch Brazilian ace Willian from the clutches of his former club Chelsea - after reportedly plotting to offer the west London side want-away forward Anthony Martial in exchange for their desired target and £80m.

