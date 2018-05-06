Man Utd Ready to Test Frosty Relationship With Spurs & Consider Pursuit of Midfield Playmaker

May 06, 2018

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are willing to pursue Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen this summer, in a move which would test the already fraught relationship between the two clubs, report Transfermarketweb (Via The Express).

Since the controversial transfer of Dimitar Berbatov from Tottenham to United back in 2008, dealings between the two rivals have ceased to exist. Numerous rumours have been quashed by Spurs including a rumoured swoop for their midfield general Eric Dier last summer.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the Red Devils are said to be preparing a deal that would be far too tempting for Spurs to turn down. After another trophy-less season, it will prove very difficult to hold on to the numerous stars that currently ply their trade for the north Londoners.

Eriksen in particular has blossomed this season, adding consistent goals and assists to his already very accomplished game. 14 goals and 13 assists in all competitions to be exact.

An automatic starter since signing in 2013, a potential offer for the Dane will have to be just as enticing as reports claim if Spurs are to let him join a direct rival.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, United are reportedly not alone in their pursuit of the coveted 26-year-old. The report also claims that European giants PSG and Barcelona are both interested, as they look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the 2018/19 season. PSG in particular will be looking at Eriksen as the potential missing piece as they look to finally compete for their first European trophy.

Time will tell if Manchester United are truly willing to enter a bidding war with two of the biggest financial heavyweights in Europe.

