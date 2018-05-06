#MerciArsene: Wenger Says Emotional Goodbye to Arsenal After 22 Years in Charge

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

No, I'm not crying. You're crying!

It's the end of an era at Arsenal. Arsene Wenger has managed his final home game in charge of the Gunners after 22 years of success, exhilarating football, unbeaten seasons, a whole lot of fans moaning on YouTube, a seemingly never-ending cycle, and a bunch of heavy defeats. He did sign off in style though, seeing his side beat Burnley 5-0.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Wenger was given a lovely welcome by the Arsenal fans before the game, and was given a rousing reception after the full time whistle, too, taking some time to address the supporters - who didn't stop singing "there's only one Arsene Wenger!" - and reflect on his spell.

Here's what he said, and how social media reacted to the news:

"I would like to wish my fellow manager Alex Ferguson well and hope he gets well quickly.

"Thank you for having me for such a long time - I know it's not easy. Above all I am like you, an Arsenal fan. It's a way of life, it's caring about the beautiful game and the values we cherish.

"This team has a special quality. Please support them next season because they deserve it. I would like to finish by saying one simple thing: I will miss you. Thank you all for being such an important part of my life and I hope to see you soon. 


"Well done, bye bye."

Merci, Arsene.

