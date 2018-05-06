MerciArsene: Wenger Says Emotional Goodbye to Arsenal After 22 Years in Charge

No, I'm not crying. You're crying!

It's the end of an era at Arsenal. Arsene Wenger has managed his final home game in charge of the Gunners after 22 years of success, exhilarating football, unbeaten seasons, a whole lot of fans moaning on YouTube, a seemingly never-ending cycle, and a bunch of heavy defeats. He did sign off in style though, seeing his side beat Burnley 5-0.

Wenger was given a lovely welcome by the Arsenal fans before the game, and was given a rousing reception after the full time whistle, too, taking some time to address the supporters - who didn't stop singing "there's only one Arsene Wenger!" - and reflect on his spell.

Here's what he said, and how social media reacted to the news:

No-one is leaving the Emirates Stadium as the @Arsenal fans stay to say #MerciArsene... pic.twitter.com/d5MTbCwOI2 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 6, 2018

"I would like to wish my fellow manager Alex Ferguson well and hope he gets well quickly.

We’ll never see anything like these two ever again. It’s a sad day for football. #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/hF9Dh5J8dp — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 6, 2018

"Thank you for having me for such a long time - I know it's not easy. Above all I am like you, an Arsenal fan. It's a way of life, it's caring about the beautiful game and the values we cherish.

"This team has a special quality. Please support them next season because they deserve it. I would like to finish by saying one simple thing: I will miss you. Thank you all for being such an important part of my life and I hope to see you soon.





"Well done, bye bye."

'Above all, I, like you, am an Arsenal fan. I will miss you. Thank you for being such an important part of my life. I hope to see you soon."https://t.co/VrbAJ5Tnmy #MerciArsene pic.twitter.com/4XBRkqDqlP — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 6, 2018

Arsene Wenger gives his tie to a fan. 👔👏 pic.twitter.com/42flgKmkWt — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) May 6, 2018

19th October 1996: Arsene Wenger takes charge of his first home game for Arsenal in a 0-0 draw aginst Coventry.

6th May 2018: Arsene Wenger takes charge of his final home game for Arsenal in a 5-0 win against Burnley.



21 years, 6 months & 17 days. What a legacy. 👏 pic.twitter.com/KiLYGURWTn — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 6, 2018

Yep, failed miserably to not shed a tear through that. Wonderful words. So much emotion in this place. Wenger now leading his team round the pitch taking the applause and adulation of the Arsenal fans. He's just gone into the crowd and given one fan his tie. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 6, 2018

How utterly dignified it was that departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wished his old rival and now friend Sir Alex Ferguson all the best pic.twitter.com/ZtxNUrBX9f — Layth (@laythy29) May 6, 2018

"Arsene Wenger the visionary. Arsene Wenger the inspiration.

He has built this club that we love today. The greatest manager we've ever had"



Class 👏 https://t.co/VrbAJ5Tnmy #MerciArsene #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/daq34Klgvn — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 6, 2018

Even on the day as emotional as this, he kept his composure and didn't break down. Where are we even gonna find a man like this. I'll miss you father. 😞 #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/tGxkBNurF0 — Quícksílver (@DashOfBellerin) May 6, 2018

Nothing else to say but THANK YOU for everything. You’ll always be synonymous with Arsenal FC#MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/IsOXuEsdW4 — ‏ً (@Naitology) May 6, 2018

Merci, Arsene.