Nigel Winterburn Identifies the 3 Key Areas Where Arsenal Need to Strengthen Before Next Season

If Arsenal are to compete at the top of English football, Nigel Winterburn believes that whoever takes over from Arsene Wegner this summer will need to strengthen three key areas to succeed.

Speaking to BetStars (via Sport Review) the formal Arsenal defender claims that the north London outfit will need to improve the spine of the team this transfer window by signing a new goalkeeper, centre half and central midfielder.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Winterburn said: "First of all, Arsenal will look right down the centre of the pitch, they’re probably okay for a centre forward, but a central midfielder, a centre-half and maybe a goalkeeper are positions the new manager will be looking at.

"As I said before, most of the teams in the Premier League are looking at those type of players to improve their squad because those are the key positions where you need to be really strong.”

Following a disappointing season, Champions League qualification is now beyond Arsenal as they look ahead to a second season in the Europa League. They were defeated in this year's Europa League semi-final to Atletico Madrid and will finish sixth in the Premier League, following Sunday's 5-0 win over Burnley.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger's successor not only has the difficult task of trying to push the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League, but to also entice new talent to the Emirates without the lure of Champions League football.





Whoever takes over will be hoping that the potential to play alongside January's marquee signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will provide enough of an incentive for any prospective signings.