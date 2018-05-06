Pray for Sir Alex: Football World Unites to Send Well Wishes to Man Utd's Greatest Following Surgery

By 90Min
May 06, 2018

The world of football came together to send legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and his family their best on Saturday evening, after hearing the news that the Scot was fighting for his life following surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage. 

The 76-year-old's procedure has gone "very well", according to a club statement, though Ferguson remains in intensive care to ensure he optimises his recovery.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Widely regarded as one of the greatest managers football has ever seen, Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies among a host of other silverware during his incredibly successful career on the sidelines.

And it's evident from the outpouring of support from his former players, managers, clubs from around the world, key men and women in other sports and from fans on the whole that Sir Alex is one of the most respected and loved we've ever seen. 

The likes of Michael Carrick, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo sent messages of well-wishes following the news:

Beckham wrote: "Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family x"



Get well soon, Sir Alex. 

