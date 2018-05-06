Pray for Sir Alex: Football World Unites to Send Well Wishes to Man Utd's Greatest Following Surgery

The world of football came together to send legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and his family their best on Saturday evening, after hearing the news that the Scot was fighting for his life following surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old's procedure has gone "very well", according to a club statement, though Ferguson remains in intensive care to ensure he optimises his recovery.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Widely regarded as one of the greatest managers football has ever seen, Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies among a host of other silverware during his incredibly successful career on the sidelines.

And it's evident from the outpouring of support from his former players, managers, clubs from around the world, key men and women in other sports and from fans on the whole that Sir Alex is one of the most respected and loved we've ever seen.

The likes of Michael Carrick, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo sent messages of well-wishes following the news:

Beckham wrote: "Keep fighting Boss.. Sending prayers and love to Cathy and the whole family x"

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 5, 2018





🙏🏼 🙏🏼 Sir Alex — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 5, 2018





Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018

Gutted to hear the news tonight about Sir Alex. Don’t really know what else to say other than thoughts and prayers with you and your family, Boss 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) May 5, 2018

Sending my love and best wishes to sir Alex 🙏🏽🙌🏽 — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) May 5, 2018

Get well soon Boss. Thoughts with all the family at this sad time. #AlexFerguson — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) May 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family! Stay strong 🙏🏿🙏🏿 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 5, 2018

Great statement from Liverpool about Alex Ferguson. Despite being fierce rivals, the ‘Pool don’t forget the compassion Fergie showed immediately after Hillsborough. pic.twitter.com/BcZAPxFqx1 — Paul Moore (@ElChiefMoore) May 5, 2018

We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 5, 2018

This evening, everybody at Chelsea FC sends our best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and swift recovery following emergency surgery. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2018

The thoughts of everyone at #lcfc are with Sir Alex Ferguson and his family. pic.twitter.com/gikI3jAARF — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 5, 2018

Everyone at the Club would like to send our best wishes and support to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family as he recovers from surgery. pic.twitter.com/7YEW168NHz — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 5, 2018

Club president Jim Pallotta and all at #ASRoma are hoping and praying Sir Alex Ferguson makes a full and speedy recovery after his surgery. A true football legend. pic.twitter.com/dD82tQL5fU — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 5, 2018

Hang in there Sir Alex. Thoughts are with the family and close ones. — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 5, 2018

Arsene Wenger has released a short statement on Sir Alex Ferguson to @MailSport: ‘I am concerned and I’m thinking about him and his family. I trust his strength and his strong character will get him well very quickly.’ — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) May 5, 2018

#SirAlex You’ve won more than most and if anyone can you can boss pic.twitter.com/mbpBHpNzfc — Mike Phelan (@Mike_Phelan_1) May 5, 2018

My thoughts and prayers go to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family on these tough moments #SirAlexFerguson pic.twitter.com/H4f7LNlV0q — Diego Forlan (@DiegoForlan7) May 6, 2018

Get well soon, Sir Alex.