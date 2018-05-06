West Ham Reportedly Keen to Re-Call Loan Star Following Exceptional Championship Campaign

David Moyes is reportedly keen to bring back West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass from his loan spell at Aston Villa, according to the Sunday People (via HITC).

Snodgrass was signed by former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic for £10.6m, but he failed to impress the Croatian during his short stay in East London, making just 15 appearances. Snodgrass was sent out on loan to the championship club, Villa, in order to obtain more consistent playing time.

The Scottish winger has more than proved his worth at Villa this season, with the 30-year-old being directly involved in 21 goals in 39 appearances.

West Ham have often lacked creativity this season and bringing back Snodgrass could provide a much needed boost as the The Hammers look to rebuild after what has been an undeniably disappointing season.

David Rogers/GettyImages

However, a return to the London Stadium could be interrupted as Villa are reportedly intending to make a formal bid for Snodgrass when his loan spell comes to an end. The Villains are rumoured to be plotting a £25m triple deal for Snodgrass and two of their other current loanees; Lewis Grabban and Sam Johnstone.

Steve Bruce's side's hopes of returning to the top flight of English football are still alive after earning a spot the Championship playoffs, and they will be hoping that this will be enough to entice Snodgrass away from West Ham.

However, Snodgrass is yet to play under current manager David Moyes but the veteran manager's renewed confidence in the skilful winger will be enough to see him come back to his parent club.