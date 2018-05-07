Ajax CEO Van der Sar Admits Keeping Man Utd Target Will Be 'Difficult' Thanks to Agent Interference

May 07, 2018

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and current Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has opened up about the future of the club's most promising youngster Justin Kluivert. 

Van der Sar admits that it would be difficult to keep the 19-year-old, but his agent Mino Raiola isn't helping the situation.

This season has very much thrust Kluivert into the spotlight. Justin, the son of footballing legend Patrick Kluivert, has been making waves for Ajax, and with only a year left on his contract in the Netherlands, a departure this summer seems likely after failed attempts of renewal.

Cutting a frustrated figure over the situation, Van der Sar discussed the difficulties of the situation with Dutch outlet NOS.

"We have been talking for ten months now, and we are also a bit done with it," the former United man explained.

"He is difficult to keep.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"His agent (Mino Raiola) Pushes him towards the exit, which is a shame, because it is not our intention that players aged eighteen or nineteen leave the club, that is not the philosophy of Ajax."

As for the player himself, Kluivert seems uncertain about what will happen over the summer, admitting that he's yet to fully make up his mind on the situation.

"I do not know if I have played my last match at Ajax Yes, I have already made my choice a bit, but it will all come in the coming weeks."

Reports have recently linked the youngster with the likes of Manchester United, and a move to the Premier League could be an attractive offer for Kluivert.

