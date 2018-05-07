Bordeaux President Claims In-Demand Winger 'Can Still Dream' of Bayern Munich Transfer

Bordeaux star Malcom "can still dream" of joining Bayern Munich this summer despite assertions from the Bavarian giants that the Brazilian winger wouldn't be moving to the Allianz Arena, according to Les Girondins' president Stephane Martin.

Malcom has been attracting interest from across Europe this season for his stand out performances in Ligue 1.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The 21-year-old's eye for goal has fans across the continent excited amid interest from a number of clubs, but the Brazil U23 international appears to have his heart set on a move to the Bundesliga this summer.

"A denial [from Bayern] at this time means little," Martin told Bild in a joint-interview with Malcom.

"First, I think it would not be the right message to the existing players. Second, you would inform other clubs very early on his future plans.

"Malcom can still dream of Bayern."

The Brazilian winger was tight-lipped over the reported interest from Bayern Munich. Malcom was asked if he wanted to add anything else to his president's comments, but the youngster simply said: "I agree with Mr. Martin."

Bordeaux winger Malcom on whether his agent held talks with Bayern Munich, to Bild: "I do not know, my advisors and I did not talk about that. But if it's true, it makes me very happy. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world.” #FCB #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) May 7, 2018

(You may also like Jupp Heynckes Gives Positive Update on Bayern Munich's Neuer & Claims Goalkeeper Is in 'Great Shape')

The former Corinthians star has scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 this season, whilst also claiming six assists for Bordeaux - who currently sit in mid-table.

Despite not being a full international for Brazil, Malcom is currently being given an outside chance of making Tite's squad for the World Cup this summer.