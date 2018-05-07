Bordeaux President Claims In-Demand Winger 'Can Still Dream' of Bayern Munich Transfer

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Bordeaux star Malcom "can still dream" of joining Bayern Munich this summer despite assertions from the Bavarian giants that the Brazilian winger wouldn't be moving to the Allianz Arena, according to Les Girondins' president Stephane Martin.

Malcom has been attracting interest from across Europe this season for his stand out performances in Ligue 1.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The 21-year-old's eye for goal has fans across the continent excited amid interest from a number of clubs, but the Brazil U23 international appears to have his heart set on a move to the Bundesliga this summer.

"A denial [from Bayern] at this time means little," Martin told Bild in a joint-interview with Malcom. 

"First, I think it would not be the right message to the existing players. Second, you would inform other clubs very early on his future plans.

"Malcom can still dream of Bayern."

The Brazilian winger was tight-lipped over the reported interest from Bayern Munich. Malcom was asked if he wanted to add anything else to his president's comments, but the youngster simply said: "I agree with Mr. Martin."

(You may also like  Jupp Heynckes Gives Positive Update on Bayern Munich's Neuer & Claims Goalkeeper Is in 'Great Shape')

The former Corinthians star has scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 this season, whilst also claiming six assists for Bordeaux - who currently sit in mid-table.

Despite not being a full international for Brazil, Malcom is currently being given an outside chance of making Tite's squad for the World Cup this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)