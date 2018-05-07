Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Has His Say on Goalscorer's Celebration During Win Over Liverpool

May 07, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dismissed Olivier Giroud's goal celebration with David Luiz, insisting that the pair are 'just teammates'.

The Blues ran out 1-0 winners at Stamford Bridge, with the Frenchman bagging the game's only goal via a header in the first half.

It was a big goal and a big performance from Chelsea, who have now closed the gap between themselves and Tottenham and Liverpool.

The game was not particularly incident-packed, but one notable moment came when Giroud scored his goal. The striker made an immediate beeline for Luiz, who was sitting behind the Chelsea substitutes as a spectator.

The Brazilian supposedly fell out with Conte midway through the season and appears to be receiving the cold shoulder from the Italian, but there was plenty of warmth from teammate Giroud, who said after the game as quoted by the Mirror: "David Luiz is a good friend, so I was very pleased to dedicate him this goal because he is going through a tough period and he is coming back."

Conte said of the situation: "I didn't see. Tonight I want to watch this celebration and I hope to see it a lot for the rest of the season. I don't know if there is a special relationship, they are teammates."

Giroud's goal was his fifth in his last six starts, and the 31-year-old will surely expect to keep his place in the side ahead of Alvaro Morata, who missed the clash through injury.


