Crystal Palace Ready to Sell Flop Christian Benteke on One Condition

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to cut their losses and sell Christian Benteke this summer, as long as they can recoup close to the £27m the club shelled out for him. The Eagles are, however, opposed to selling in-demand winger Wilfried Zaha at all costs.

The London club secured a place in the Premier League next season, with a 2-1 victory of Stoke City on Saturday. And with a spot in England's top division now confirmed, the Eagles are starting to plan their transfer business for the summer.

The Mirror reports that Belgian striker Benteke will be sold in the summer if the club can get an offer close to the £27m that they paid Liverpool for him two years ago.

The 27-year-old has only netted three times in the Premier League this campaign, a substantially lower tally than the 15 he bagged last term, and it appears that Palace are keen to find another option to lead their line next season.

One star they will be desperate to keep hold of is Zaha. The 25-year-old winger has netted eight times in the Premier League this term, whilst also contributing with five assists. And his performances have attracted some of the top clubs in England, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all thought to be chasing the player.

The Ivory Coast international has been a vital figure for Roy Hodgson's side this term, and the Eagles have failed to record a win without the playmaker in the side.

Understandably Palace are reluctant to sell the star, but they are thought to be fearing that if a massive offer comes in they will have no choice but to let the speedy winger depart Selhurst Park.