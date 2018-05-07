Diego Simeone Laments Player Shortage After Watching Atléti Side Slide to Surprise Home Defeat

May 07, 2018

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has claimed he was not surprised by his side's surprise 2-0 loss to Espanyol on Sunday, suggesting that suspensions and tiredness were to blame for the defeat.

Atléti - who prior to this game had only conceded two goals at home in the league all season - were well beaten on the day, thanks to Stefan Savic's own goal and Leo Baptistao's second half strike.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Los Rojiblancos were without Diego Costa and Angel Correa due to suspension, while star striker Antione Griezmann was rested following his midweek exertions in Atléti's Europa League semi-final victory over Arsenal.

Following the game, Simeone told reporters that it had been a matter of time before his lost their unbeaten home record.


"Playing as often as we have played, we knew there could be a game like this. We lacked concentration and that comes into play. It is logical, we are short of players and it showed."

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"We hope to forget this defeat as soon as possible, clear our minds and to try to finish the league season as best as possible, and face the final of the Europa League as best as possible."

Simeone also commented on how his ageing squad may perhaps be struggling with the physical demands of a congested fixture schedule.

"We are very few. Costa was suspended, Correa was suspended, [Diego] Godin is 34 years old, Gabi is 34 years old. We are very few and the final is four days after the next league game."


