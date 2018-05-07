Fans React As Rafa Benitez Urges Newcastle to 'Clarify Ambitions' After Contract Talks Stall

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says that he needs clarity on his future before the end of the season as he seeks assurances over transfer funds.

The Spaniard is loved by Newcastle fans for managing to maintain the club's Premier League status despite a lack of backing from owner Mike Ashley. The Magpies are 10th in the Premier League

Benitez only has 12 months left on his current deal at St. James' Park and talks have been ongoing for weeks, but the former Liverpool manager appears to be growing impatient with the lack of progress.

“I need clarity before the summer...as soon as possible," said Benitez, as quoted by the Newcastle Chronicle. “It’s very clear. Everybody, the fans, they have the same feeling, and it’s something that we need to clarify. I need the club to do the right things. To clarify our ambitions and go for that.

“This is a massive club and we want to compete in the Premier League at a good level. What we have to do is the right things, that’s it. We cannot be thinking our position is seeing that we’re safe."

Benitez's quotes have triggered panic among Newcastle fans, who fear that he will leave the club if he does not get the necessary assurances.


Newcastle travel to Tottenham on Wednesday before hosting Chelsea on the final day of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)