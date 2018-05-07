Fans React As Rafa Benitez Urges Newcastle to 'Clarify Ambitions' After Contract Talks Stall

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says that he needs clarity on his future before the end of the season as he seeks assurances over transfer funds.

The Spaniard is loved by Newcastle fans for managing to maintain the club's Premier League status despite a lack of backing from owner Mike Ashley. The Magpies are 10th in the Premier League.

Benitez only has 12 months left on his current deal at St. James' Park and talks have been ongoing for weeks, but the former Liverpool manager appears to be growing impatient with the lack of progress.

Benitez says #nufc should be aiming for top 8 or higher ⬇️ https://t.co/Axcl8xEojv — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) May 6, 2018

“I need clarity before the summer...as soon as possible," said Benitez, as quoted by the Newcastle Chronicle. “It’s very clear. Everybody, the fans, they have the same feeling, and it’s something that we need to clarify. I need the club to do the right things. To clarify our ambitions and go for that.

“This is a massive club and we want to compete in the Premier League at a good level. What we have to do is the right things, that’s it. We cannot be thinking our position is seeing that we’re safe."

Benitez's quotes have triggered panic among Newcastle fans, who fear that he will leave the club if he does not get the necessary assurances.

The fact that the club are dragging their heels and not rushing to meet Rafa's demands and secure his future speaks volumes. — Joolio Geordio (@JoolioGeordio) May 7, 2018

It’s really simple this. Current owner of NUFC just wants to stay in PL. No more. Rafa wants trophies. Rafa is leaving. — LeLouvre (@LeLouvre) May 7, 2018





Rafa wants #NUFC to progress and achieve success but...

Ashley doesn’t want to spend, just sell...



The two don’t go together!



Can’t blame Rafa if another, big club with ambition comes knocking. — Stephen Gordon (@SteeGee) May 7, 2018

Newcastle travel to Tottenham on Wednesday before hosting Chelsea on the final day of the season.