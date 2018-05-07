Franck Ribery Signs New 1-Year Extension to Remain at Bayern Munich Until 2019

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

As widely expected, Bayern Munich and France winger Franck Ribery has signed a new contract extension with the Bundesliga champions; a development which will see him remain with the club another season.

The Frenchman's deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but Die Roten have tied him down for another term with a one-year extension.

"Proud to announce, I just signed a contract until 2019 with @FCBayern!" Ribery announced on Twitter on Monday morning. "Let’s work hard to make this time another glorious chapter in the story of the best club in the world!"

The 35-year-old, who joined the German side from Marseille in 2007, has won eight Bundesliga titles since making the switch from France, and can also boast winning the Champions League in 2013.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: World Cup Countdown: 7 Weeks to Go - West Germany Win Italia '90 Against a Backdrop of Reunification)


He is only the fifth player to have won that many league titles at Bayern, joining Oliver Kahn, Mehmet Scholl, Phillip Lahm and Bastian Schweinsteiger as the only players to lift the trophy on eight occasions.

Meanwhile, the club are waiting for an answer from Dutch winger Arjen Robben, having offered him a new deal as well.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)