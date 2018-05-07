Jorginho's Agent Says '4 or 5' Premier League Clubs Want to Sign Napoli Midfielder

Napoli midfielder Jorginho is said to have no shortage of suitors, with the summer transfer window soon to slide open.

According to the player's agent Joao Santos, there are five clubs from the Premier League alone who want him.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

The Partenopei have seemingly lost their chance to lift the Serie A title this season after drawing 2-2 with Torino on the weekend. And Juventus' 3-1 win over Bologna has all but sealed yet another Scudetto haul.





With Jorginho very likely to move on in the summer, Santos revealed that his client cried after the draw and also claimed that Manchester City - who have been linked with him for the better part of this year - aren't the only English side keen on signing the Italy international.

“He’s been at Napoli for more than four years, his son is Neapolitan,” he said to told CalcioNapoli24 (H/T Football Italia).

“He felt he could give something to the Neapolitan people. He cried after the draw yesterday, but they weren’t tears of joy. He hoped to do something for the Napoli fans.

“His future? He’s a professional, he gave everything for Napoli, he feels Neapolitan in every sense.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“It’s a difficult time for him, everyone expected more than second place. A Manchester City bid for Jorginho? Everyone knows there are four or five Premier League clubs who want Jorginho.

“Napoli have never talked about anything and I’ve never talked to other teams officially. I’m waiting for Napoli to define his future.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

“Jorginho still has two years left on his contract, and if Napoli want to sell him, he’ll just have to find an agreement with another team and then he’ll have to talk to us about it.

“A hypothetical renewal with an amended contract? We’ll have to wait until the end of the season to talk to Napoli. Anything can happen in football.”