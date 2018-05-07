Jose Mourinho Gives Green Light on Serie A Move for Out of Favour Attacker Anthony Martial

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to allow out of favour wide man Anthony Martial to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

The want away Frenchman has seen a drop in game time since the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez, and Juventus are looking to offer him a way out.

It's been quite a well covered story of late - Anthony Martial, United fan favourite cast aside by manager Jose Mourinho, looking to leave the club over growing frustrations with his lack of minutes on the pitch, but nothing seems close to materialising for the former Monaco man.

While early reports linked the winger with a move to Bayern Munich, that avenue now seems an unlikely one, and some have even gone on to claim that Mourinho wants to involve the 22-year-old in a highly optimistic swap deal with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

However, new from Italy seems to be alluding to a different kind of outcome for the France international. According to Tuttosport (via the Mirror), Jose Mourinho has agreed a deal with Serie A giants Juventus for the player.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Club chief Ed Woodward is believed to be against the idea of letting Martial go entirely, but the Red Devils boss quite obviously wants his inconsistent winger gone, and a move to Serie A means that Martial wouldn't be competing against his former club on a domestic basis.

For Juventus, while no money has been mentioned in the report, the move could be an inspired one for the Italian champions.

With few options on the left wing, the club have often had to turn to Mario Mandzukic to fill the gap over the last two seasons, and Martial would be a more than adequate piece of an already devastating jigsaw.