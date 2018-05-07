Jurgen Klopp Advises Mo Salah Against Diving After Egyptian's Simulation Booking Against

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Mohamed Salah about diving in future following his act of simulation against Chelsea on Sunday.



The Reds lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to allow the Blues to get to within touching distance of them in the Premier League table, and Salah had a rare off day.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Egyptian, who has 31 league goals so far this season, had hardly any influence on the game against his former club, but did dive in the first half to earn himself a yellow card - and Klopp has had his say.



As quoted by the Telegraph , he said: "I think it was a dive, was it? Or he waited for the contact, I am not sure, so that is not what I want to see, that is not what he wants to do. But obviously it happened.



"With all the other situations, he couldn’t get any fouls any more. That is not right as well. It was always like this and you have to deal with that."

It's now three games without a goal for the summer signing from Roma, but Klopp doesn't have any concerns about an impending dry spell with a Champions League final with real Madrid around the corner.



The German added: "He has to be much better, he can do much better and he will score again, there is no doubt about that. There was no space for nothing. He can play with no space actually, but not today. That is it, all good."