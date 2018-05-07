Jurgen Klopp Straight-Faced on Fekir & Dembele to Liverpool Links Amid Furious Speculation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to be drawn on questions about Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir, who has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield.

Rumours broke during the Reds' 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday that a £62m deal had been agreed with the French club for the transfer of the 24-year-old. Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who now holds an advisory role at Lyon, was said to be involved with facilitating the deal.

Asked after the game if there was any substance to the rumour, Klopp laughed it off.

The German was also asked about reports linking Liverpool with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who has failed to assert himself at the Nou Camp since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £97m last summer.

Liverpool already have one transfer in the bag, with Naby Keita set to join from RB Leipzig after a deal was agreed last summer.

Deals for players like Fekir and Dembele could depend on whether or not Liverpool are playing Champions League football next season, a fate which hangs in the balance after the defeat to Chelsea.

Liverpool must beat Brighton next Sunday or hope that other results go their way to hang on to a place in the top four, with Chelsea poised to swoop. The Reds were ten points clear of the Blues less than a month ago, but could now find themselves in danger.

Alternatively, Liverpool will guarantee their place in next season's competition, if they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev later this month.