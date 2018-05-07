Liverpool Leading Race to Sign Ukrainian Goalkeeper With 2 Other Premier League Clubs Interested

Three Premier League clubs are interested in signing Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with Liverpool leading the race for the 19-year-old.

Lunin has been recognised as an up and coming talent, with Spanish side Real Sociedad having a bid rejected by Zorya back in January. This season he has featured 34 times for Zorya with the youngster's performances attracting the attention of top clubs.

Three Premier League sides are said to be in the hunt for Lunin and, as the Mirror report, Liverpool are leading the chase. Jurgen Klopp has Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius currently at his disposal, but both keepers have been heavily criticised this season for poor performances between the sticks.

Should Lunin make the switch from Zorya to Liverpool it's likely he will play back-up to Karius and Mignolet, but with the pair both being poor in the last couple of seasons, Lunin may soon find himself at the top of the pecking order at Anfield.

However, Liverpool will face competition from two other top flight clubs, with Leicester City and Watford both interested in the Ukrainian. Watford have had issues with their goalkeepers, most recently Orestis Karnezis, whose mistake led to Tottenham's opening goal in Spurs' 2-0 win against Watford.

While Leicester currently have Kasper Schmeichel at the club, and the 31-year-old has been at the club since 2011. However, this season the Foxes have conceded the second most goals among top half teams, with Everton conceding 55, one more than Leicester.

Though Zorya look desperate to hold onto their prized possession, the prospect of Premier League football might tempt Lunin to make the switch.