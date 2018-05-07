Man Utd & Liverpool Dealt Major Blow as Summer Transfer Target Pledges Future to Wolves

Manchester United and Liverpool's summer transfer plans have suffered an early setback after Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves pledged his future to the club.

The 21-year-old has excelled in his first season in English football, helping Wolves secure promotion back to the Premier League after a six-year absence.

The impressive nature of Neves' performances had led to suggestions that he could be tempted away from Molineux this summer, but he has moved to quash those rumours, confirming his intention to stay loyal to the club that signed him for a reported £15.8m fee last summer.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"I came here to help the club and the club has helped me as well," Neves told Sky Sports. "I think we achieved all our goals, as an individual and as a team.

"It is normal as big clubs see our work, not just me but all the boys, but I am really happy here. I want to stay here and I want to enjoy the Premier League with this fantastic club."

The Portuguese star's arrival at Molineux has coincided with a dramatic change of fortune for Wolves, masterminded by former Porto head coach Nuno Espírito Santo. They convincingly clinched the Championship title last month, falling just short of the 100-point mark on the final day of the season following a 3-0 defeat to relegated Sunderland.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Despite that result, Neves can expect to see his loyalty rewarded with big name signings this summer as Wolves owners look to loosen the purse strings once more in an attempt to become a competitive Premier League force.

The club have already been linked with Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland and Milan forward Andre Silva in the past week, which perhaps indicates the high profile targets being courted by the Wolves hierarchy.



