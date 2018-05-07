Man Utd & Liverpool Dealt Major Blow as Summer Transfer Target Pledges Future to Wolves

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Manchester United and Liverpool's summer transfer plans have suffered an early setback after Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves pledged his future to the club.

The 21-year-old has excelled in his first season in English football, helping Wolves secure promotion back to the Premier League after a six-year absence.

The impressive nature of Neves' performances had led to suggestions that he could be tempted away from Molineux this summer, but he has moved to quash those rumours, confirming his intention to stay loyal to the club that signed him for a reported £15.8m fee last summer.

David Rogers/GettyImages

"I came here to help the club and the club has helped me as well," Neves told Sky Sports. "I think we achieved all our goals, as an individual and as a team.

"It is normal as big clubs see our work, not just me but all the boys, but I am really happy here. I want to stay here and I want to enjoy the Premier League with this fantastic club."

The Portuguese star's arrival at Molineux has coincided with a dramatic change of fortune for Wolves, masterminded by former Porto head coach Nuno Espírito Santo. They convincingly clinched the Championship title last month, falling just short of the 100-point mark on the final day of the season following a 3-0 defeat to relegated Sunderland.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Despite that result, Neves can expect to see his loyalty rewarded with big name signings this summer as Wolves owners look to loosen the purse strings once more in an attempt to become a competitive Premier League force.

The club have already been linked with Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland and Milan forward Andre Silva in the past week, which perhaps indicates the high profile targets being courted by the Wolves hierarchy.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)